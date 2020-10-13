PADUCAH — To help fill a need for precinct election officers in Kentucky, Baptist Health says it will be paying its employees to work at the polls in the Nov. 3 general election.
This comes after the hospital says it received requests from hospital employees and civic leaders in the communities served by the nine-hospital system.
“Poll workers are crucial to making democracy happen,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “We encourage our employees – and all those in our communities – to volunteer on Election Day, to educate themselves about the candidates and to vote.”
Baptist Health says it joins a long list of companies encouraging workers to fill more than one million election worker positions nationally. The hospital says, traditionally, a majority of poll workers are senior citizens, and many may not want to serve this year because of health risks due to the pandemic.
“I’m grateful to Baptist Health for allowing their employees to serve as poll workers while still getting paid for their day jobs. Democracy is a team sport and we need the help of private citizens and the private sector. Baptist Health has set a standard that I hope others will follow,” said Michael Adams, Kentucky Secretary of State.
Baptist Health claims it's the state's largest health system, with more than 22,000 employees in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.