PADUCAH — In Paducah, a group of community members are encouraging voters to get out and make their voices heard.
Saturday was the first Rock the Vote drive-by block party. The event was held at Big Ed's restaurant in Paducah.
A DJ played live music, and drivers were given hot dogs and "commit to vote" cards to make sure they know when and where they will be voting.
Organizer Andiamo White talked with Local 6 about why it's important to encourage people to vote.
"Voting is one of our main rights, so it's always going to be important to everyone. I mean, it helps you decide on who will be the leaders that will lead our country, our city, the state and everything. That's just one of our rights, and everyone should exercise it," White said.
If you missed Saturday's event, there will be another drive-by block party next Saturday, Oct. 24, at the WC Young Center in Paducah. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. one to three p.m.