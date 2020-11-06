PULASKI COUNTY, IL — He's 19. She's 87. He's a Democrat. She's a Republican. But on Election Day, they worked side-by-side at the polls, putting family before politics.
Kathryn Sickling, who lives in northern Pulaski County, Illinois, near Dongola, had worked as an election judge since she was 18 in the early 1950s, without ever missing an election. The 87-year-old Republican worked as an election judge once again Tuesday at Maple Grove Baptist Church in Perks, Illinois.
But this Election Day was extra special for Sickling because her 19-year-old Democratic grandson, Nathan Bailey, also worked as an election judge at the very same polling location she worked at. It was Bailey's first time serving as an election judge, while it was Sickling's last, since she has decided to retire.
"It's kind of historic, isn't it?," said Sickling.
"A little bit of family history there," said Bailey. "She's been doing this for almost 70 years now. So as I kind of grown up, I've watched her over the years being election judge, and it was very inspiring for me to see someone doing it for that long."
Although photos were not allowed to be taken inside the polling place, the two took a photo together outside to mark the occasion.
"She started when she was my age back when she was 18 back in the 50s. And you know, now it's 2020. And I think that day in particular for the both of us - in terms of our family's history and political reasons — it shows a positive thing that two people from complete opposite generations can work together on complete opposite political parties," Bailey said.
Bailey said as election judges, they helped people sign in at the polling place on Election Day, handed out the ballots, ensured the location was neutral without voter intimidation, all while following guidelines to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Despite one being a Democrat, the other a Republican, grandson and grandmother had no problem working side-by-side at the polls.
"We love each other, don't we?" Sickling said to Bailey. "I took care of him when he was a baby. Of course, I enjoyed every minute of it."
As for how people can prevent politics from becoming too divisive, Sickling advised: "Be kind to one another."
"Boy, after the last election, I thought that was bad. And this one, I don't know how it's going to ever turn out. Year 2020 has been a boogerhead," Sickling added.
For Bailey, getting along with others who hold different views is about keeping an open mind.
"Just being open to listen to people and hear their perspective in a lot of cases, even when it might be difficult, you know, the stakes are high," Bailey said.