Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, AND IN THE MIDDLE 20S TO AROUND 30 SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD HAVE IMPACTS ON AGRICULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL INTERESTS. VEGETATION SENSITIVE TO FROST MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. THE FREEZE MONDAY MORNING LIKELY WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. A FREEZE WATCH MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE. THESE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&

