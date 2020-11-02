LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- County clerks spent the day responding to your questions ahead of Election Day.
Larry McGregor is voting at the Livingston County clerk's office to beat the Election Day crowd.
"Everyone should come out and vote," McGregor said. "So that we can share our responsibilities and our rights to get the right person into the office."
McGregor said he found out information about voting from different sources.
"Social media probably being the most," McGregor said. "Then you have the clerk's office has been real good as far as getting information out to you. And then basically on TV also you can get information."
County clerk Sonya Williams voters are calling to confirm if they're registered to vote, voting hours and polling locations.
"No question is stupid," Williams said. "You know it's our job. That's why we're here. We're just tickled that we know the answer. They can call anytime they want to and we'll be glad to answer their question."
Williams said your local county clerk can confirm your voter registration or check online. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Livingston County super centers are at North and South Livingston Elementary.
Williams said out of nearly 800 mail-in ballots, they're waiting on 73. Mail-in ballots must be in the drop box by 6 p.m. Tuesday or postmarked by November 3.
Williams said Kentucky clerks must turn in the official election results by Friday at 11 a.m. Central Time. Masks are encouraged at the polling location. They will provide one if you don't have it.