WEST KENTUCKY — With less than four days until Election Day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic opponent Amy McGrath are crisscrossing the commonwealth to give their final pitch to voters.
Friday, both candidates made stops in West Kentucky. While stumping in Paducah, McGrath made a plea to voters.
"I ask you not only for your vote, if have voted already, I ask you to work for the next four days with whatever you can," says McGrath.
Meanwhile McConnell rallied supporters in Lyon County. He urged them to reelect him for a seventh term.
"This election is more important than all the rest, because the differences are so vast," says McConnell.
After his rally, McConnell sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Local 6. He went into more detail about the differences between himself and McGrath. McConnell believes McGrath and a potential Democrat-controlled Senate would radically change America by eliminating the filibuster rule.
"I'm afraid the Democrats would. Not only that, but admit two new states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, that's four new Democratic senators and then packing the courts after that. These are radicals. These are radicals, and they need to be defeated," says McConnell.
McGrath had some jabs of her own for McConnell. She says McConnell has been in Washington too long, and change is needed.
"If we're gonna' get anything done for Kentucky, if we're gonna' get our country back and our democracy back, we've got to get rid of him and we've got to institute term limits. That's why I'm so adamant about it. It's not a red or blue thing. It's just the right thing to do."
Both candidates urged Kentuckians to vote and reminded them of what is at stake.
"This race isn't about Amy McGrath or Mitch McConnell. It's about us. It's about Kentucky. It's about out country and our democracy," says McGrath.
"We shouldn't throw away our edge, we shouldn't make it possible for all of the congressional leadership to simply be in New York and California," says McConnell.
Most polls have McConnell ahead of McGrath. The latest one had McConnell ahead by nine points.
You can watch our full interview with McConnell here.