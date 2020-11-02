PADUCAH -- The McCracken County clerk anticipates a smooth voting experience on election day Tuesday, which will feature more locations and more resources to help people cast their ballots.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said a little more than 600 people voted early in-person on Monday, the last day of early voting in Kentucky. In all, about 10,700 McCracken County residents have voted early in-person since Oct. 13. In addition, the county clerk's office has received about 8,600 completed mail-in absentee ballots.
"We're voting an average of about 600 people a day," said Griggs. "And that's been going on since Oct. 13. It's been like that all day long, every day."
Early in-person voting had been taking place inside the voter registration office in the basement of the McCracken County Courthouse. Griggs said on election day, there will be a lot more voting booths set up - about 20 in all. They will be lined up in the hallway near the voter registration office.
People who vote at the courthouse on election day are required to wear masks and bring their IDs. They would first check in at the county clerk's office before following the signs and taking their ballots to the booths in the hallway. Once they are done voting, they would take their ballots to the voter registration office to be scanned.
Griggs expects the line to move faster on Tuesday because her staff will be able to focus solely on election work.
"I don't really anticipate the line being like it has been for early voting. Of course, we never know," said Griggs. "With the courthouse being closed, I will be able to use all of my staff to vote people. That's all we'll be doing (Tuesday) is voting. So we'll have more people available that will get voters checked in faster. So like I said, hopefully, the wait won't be as long."
Although the courthouse will be the so-called supercenter where any McCracken County resident can vote Tuesday, there will also be 11 other voting locations available. Visit mccrackencountyky.gov/2020-general-election-information to see where to vote based on your precinct. Masks are suggested at those locations.
Regardless of location, doors will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 6 p.m. As long as an individual is in line by 6 p.m., the person would be allowed to vote.
"There will be somebody that will go outside and get in line behind the last person, so that we'll know who was last in line at 6 o'clock," explained Griggs.
Griggs said the primary election went incredibly well, so she anticipates something similar for election day.
"I'll have more staff available to answer phone calls and that sort of thing," said Griggs. "So I'm thinking it's going to go pretty smooth."
In addition to in-person voting on election day, the absentee ballot drop box will remain in front of the courthouse until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Griggs said as long as a mail-in ballot is postmarked for Nov. 3, the county clerk's office can accept them until 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
