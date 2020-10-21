MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Thousands of voters are casting their votes during early voting in McCracken County. Because of the pandemic, more voters are being allowed to vote by absentee ballot. The additional absentee ballots could affect when we get the final results of the election.
"Hopefully we will be able to release those totals," says McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs.
In June, results from the Kentucky primary were delayed by a week because of the increase in absentee ballots. Griggs says unlike the primary, county clerks allowed to begin counting the absentee ballots as they get them for the general election. She believes most votes will be counted by election night this time.
"For the most part, we're gonna' be able to release and have almost all of the totals on election night, which will be different from the primary," says Griggs.
Absentee ballots will still be coming into the clerk's office until Nov. 6, but they they have to be postmarked Nov. 3, which is Election Day. Griggs anticipates that most absentee ballots will be in before Election Day. The outcome of some of the closer races may depend on some of those absentee ballots that come in after Nov 3.
"With there being so many running in the city commission race, that race may be a little closer for some of the candidates. So, it cold be that some of those ballots coming in at the last minute might make a difference," says Griggs.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections says it anticipate most of the absentee ballots to be counted by election night statewide. Likewise, Missouri and Tennessee officials say there could be some delays, but they hope to have most of their votes counted on election night as well. It could take longer to get results in Illinois.