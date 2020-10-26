With a little more than a week away from Election Day, you can learn more about the candidates for United States Senator for Kentucky with a televised forum.
Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is expected to participate in the Kentucky Tonight candidate program on KET Monday night with Libertarian candidate Brad Barron.
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not expected to appear on the show, which will be hosted by Renee Shaw.
The program starts at 7 p.m. on KET, and will also be livestreamed at KET.org/live and archived online.
You can send your questions to the candidates in a few different ways:
- Email: kytonight@ket.org
- Using the message form (click here)
- Tweeting at @KyTonightKET
- Calling 1-800-494-7605
All messages should include a first and last name as well as your town or county.