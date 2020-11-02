PADUCAH -- This year’s general election will have major implications on the local level. Tuesday’s results will put a new mayor in office in Paducah and voters will have the choice on their ballot of Richard Abraham or George Bray. Candidates pushed to win votes on Monday, as a line of early voters stretched down Clarence Gaines Street in front of the McCracken County Courthouse.
Bray spent part of the day campaigning across the street from the courthouse. As people get ready to vote in-person on Election Day, he wants voters to consider his leadership qualities.
“I have the skills, the experience, to look at the issues, to selectively make decisions about where our focus should be, and to pull people together in a collaborative way to get things done as a team,” Bray said.
Commissioner Richard Abraham was unable to campaign because of his work schedule. Abraham touted his years of public service while serving as a Paducah City Commissioner.
“We've handled some of the most hot topic issues over the year’s downtown,” Abraham said. “I've been right there in the middle of it standing up for our citizenry, understanding again that my job as a commissioner is to represent the city.”
The two candidates encouraged voters to take part in the voting process. Polls open at 6 a.m. on Election Day.
“It's still the most important election and I urge people to look at the candidates’ qualifications and what it means to the future of Paducah,” Bray said.
“When I first got elected way back in 2000 I came into the job agenda free. I understand the job to serve, I understand what that means,” Abraham said.
Write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas also campaigned outside of the McCracken County Courthouse. Thomas won’t appear on the ballot, but voters are able to write his name in if they choose to do so.
“I want to fix our priorities here in our city which is our roads, our sewers, and our South Side,” Thomas said. “So I think I'm best qualified because I'm wanting to get the job done and getting the things that we want fixed here in the city done.”
Polls will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters in Paducah will also elect new members to the city commission. Sandra Wilson is the only current commissioner running for reelection.