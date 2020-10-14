MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs is leading a webinar Wednesday afternoon to share information voters need for the 2020 General Election.
The live, virtual presentation with the McCracken County Public Library will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Griggs will go over the important dates voters need to know during the election period and provide guidance regarding absentee ballots.
The county clerk will also discuss voting locations, and what in-person voters casting ballots early and on Election Day should bring with them to the polls.
There will also be a question and answer session following Grigg's presentation.
The webinar will take place using the Zoom app. Here's how to join.
Join the Zoom meeting at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85665632057?pwd=cnZaeXBCMHBZWUY0Z1I4TjFWUzNnZz09
To join, use meeting ID "856 6563 2057" and passcode "election."