VIENNA, IL — Shawnee Mass Transit says it will give free rides to those who will be casting their vote during the Nov. 3 general election.
The transit says this free transportation on Election Day will be available in all of the service areas, including Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, and Union Counties.
The mass transit district says new and existing clients can ride to the polls on the regular routes in their county on election day for free.
If you are inside Shawnee MTD, may call 866-577-6278 to schedule their ride to the polls.