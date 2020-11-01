Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS OF 25-35 MPH ARE POSSIBLE TODAY... WIND GUSTS COULD REACH AS HIGH AS 25 TO 35 MPH THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. THE STRONGEST GUSTS WILL BE OVER SOUTHWEST IN AND NEARBY PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN IL AND WESTERN KY. WIND SPEEDS WILL BE SLIGHTLY LESS ELSEWHERE, INCLUDING SOUTHEAST MO. UNSECURED LIGHTER OBJECTS COULD BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH MAINLY LARGER PROFILE VEHICLES. THE WIND SHOULD GRADUALLY SUBSIDE BY LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND THEN DIMINISH THIS EVENING, SETTING THE STAGE FOR A WIDESPREAD FREEZE ACROSS THE AREA.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE 20S TO AROUND 30 SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...WILL FALL TO BELOW FREEZING IN MANY AREAS BY 11 PM CST. * IMPACTS...THE FREEZE MONDAY MORNING WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&