(NBC News) — The finish line to the 2020 election is finally in sight.
With nearly 100 million ballots cast early, final totals are set to smash records.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden started his day with reflection, going to church and visiting his son Beau's grave site.
President Trump, meanwhile thanked campaign staff at his headquarters in Virginia, saying he hasn't yet thought about an acceptance or a concession speech.
"Winning is easy. Losing is never easy, not for me it's not," he told reporters afterward.
