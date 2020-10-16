WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Friday was the third day for early voting in Tennessee, and already voters in Weakley County are turning out in large numbers to vote early.
"We're really putting up good numbers," says Weakley County Election Administrator Alex Britt.
Britt says they've seen an increase in early voting by 92% compared to this time in 2016. On the first day of early voting, 273,325 people cast their vote statewide in Tennessee.
"I think folks are excited about this. They're excited to get out and vote. They're paying attention to what's going on, they're making their minds up early and they're coming on in and getting that ballot cast," says Britt.
Mary Ermis is one of the voters that decided to cast her ballot early.
"They realize how important this election is," says Ermis.
Ermis says she's voting to protect her medicare and social security.
"People who are on social security, Medicare can't afford to have their Medicare and social security cut," says Ermis.
"People are wanting to make change, whether it's to stay with the current administration, or to look at another option," says Orrin Cowley.
Cowley says he's going to wait until Election Day to cast his vote. There are several key issues that Cowley says will motivate him to vote this year.
"I would say the two key issues that matter most, I would say one would be integrity in government, and I would say the next is safety," says Cowley.
Early voting in Tennessee lasts until Oct. 29. Voters will need to bring a state or federal issued ID in order to vote.