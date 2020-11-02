PADUCAH — Before you get ready to cast your ballot Nov. 3, there are rules you need to know.
Depending on what state you're in what is or is not allowed at the polls varies.
Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky do not have a dedicated space to answers what you can bring or do at the polls.
Each of the four states do have clear bans on electioneering at polling locations.
In Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois you can not electioneer within 100 feet from the designated entrances to the building where the election is held. In Missouri its 25 feet from the building.
What consist of electioneering slightly varies from state to state, but overall it means bringing items like political signs, campaign banners, or buttons.
Electioneering can include wearing political attire like shirts or hats with campaign slogans.
Tennessee and Illinois state law explicitly prohibits wearing political attire at the polls. In Kentucky and Missouri the rules are a little less clear, but could be considered electioneering at a polling place which is banned.
There are also restrictions on taking Election Day photos or bringing notes into the voting area.
Posting photos of your ballot is illegal in Tennessee. You also can't take photos or videos at all while you're in a polling place.
In Illinois taking photos of your ballot is prohibited. In the text of the Illinois Election Code, you won’t find any language explicitly barring the practice. Instead, election authorities say ballot selfies are a violation of an article prohibiting the practice of vote buying. The law states, "any person who knowingly marks his ballot or casts his vote on a voting machine or voting device so that it can be observed by another person ... shall be guilty of a Class 4 felony."
In Missouri you can take photos inside the polling location, but you can't take photos of your ballot. Kentucky doesn't allow any electronic devices out in the voting room.
As far as taking notes into ballot box Illinois allows you to. In Tennessee and Missouri the state elections laws didn't address the issue of taking notes to vote, but if you have a disability you can have assistance at the ballot box in Missouri.
Missouri state law says if you cannot read or write, are blind or have another physical disability and cannot vote your ballot, you may choose to bring in a person to help you vote. Your assistant does not have to be over the age of 18 or have to be a registered voter. Additionally, a bipartisan team of poll workers can assist you upon request.
Kentucky law wasn't clear on taking notes to vote inside the voting booth, but has a clear message on electronic devices in the voting booth. State law says
No person allowed in the voting room, including the precinct election officers, may use paper, telephones, personal communication devices, computers, or other information technology systems to create a check-off list or record the identity of voters.
Each state allows for you to request a sample ballot prior to you casting your ballot.
You have a constitutional right to own a gun in the Unites States but there are restrictions on having them at polling places.
It is prohibited by law to bring a gun to your polling location in Missouri.
In Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee there are no laws prohibiting guns, but most polling places are located at schools and government buildings that already ban guns on the premises.
Enforcement of election laws vary precinct to precinct. Precinct workers must give you an opportunity to remedy you election issue before asking you to leave the polling location.
TENNESSEE
Can you electioneer outside the polling place?
In Tennessee, you can not electioneer within 100 feet from the designated entrances to the building where the election is held.
What is electioneering?
State law says it includes Campaign Apparel/Buttons/Stickers/Placards, Campaign Materials/Signs/Banners/Literature. Influencing Voters/Soliciting Votes/Political Persuasion Peddling/Advertising. Certain counties may extend the 100 ft. boundary.
Does electioneering include wearing political attire to vote?
Yes. State law prohibits it. It does add nothing in the shall be construed to prohibit any person from wearing a button, cap, hat, pin, shirt, or other article of clothing outside the established boundary but on the property where the polling place is located.
Can you eat or drink outside the polling place?
Nothing in election laws discuss it. Montana explicitly prohibits it.
Can you take notes inside the polling place or take photos?
Not clear in election law. Posting photos of your ballot is illegal in including Tennessee. You also can't take photos or videos at all while you're in a polling place.
Can I talk about my vote in line?
We found no election language barring it but it could be covered under electioneering if you're convincing someone to vote for your candidate in line.
Who can I bring into the voting booth?
No person may be admitted to a polling place while the procedures required by this chapter are being carried out except election officials, voters, persons properly assisting voters, the press, poll watchers appointed under § 2-7-104 and others bearing written authorization from the county election commission. In addition to persons authorized to be admitted to the polling place in subsection (a), a child under seventeen (17) years of age may accompany the child's parent or legal guardian into the polling place. Such child may also enter the voting machine or voting booth with such parent or guardian to observe the voting process.
Can you bring a gun?
Tennessee gun laws give the force of law to “No Weapons” signs. There are legal penalties for entering a private property or business that has posted these signs. You can only open carry a handgun if you have a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Guns are also prohibited through state law in any area where judicial proceedings are being held. Gun owners cannot carry on school property and in certain meetings where a notice is posted.
MISSOURI
Can you electioneer outside the polling place?
In Missouri you can not electioneer within 25 ft. of the building's outer door closest to the polling place
What is electioneering?
It is not explicitly defined in Missouri Election Laws. In Chapter 115.637. which defines misdemeanors faced if violating election laws, it is commonly interpreted as activities or actions that may influence the result of election campaign.
The statute makes clear that actions such as “distributing election literature, posting signs or placing vehicles bearing signs with respect to any candidate” are illegal.
Does electioneering include wearing political attire to vote?
Wearing political attire like a hat, shirt, mask or any apparel that may show your stance on a candidate or ballot issue could be deemed as electioneering by local election officials.
Can you eat or drink outside the polling place?
Nothing in election laws discuss it. Montana explicitly prohibits it.
Can you take notes inside the polling place or take photos?
No clear language in election law about notes. Photos are allowed but the law here, like the other states, prohibits voters from sharing their marked ballot.
Can I talk about my vote in line?
I found no election language barring it but it could be covered under electioneering if you're convincing someone to vote for your candidate in line.
Who can I bring into the voting booth?
If you cannot read or write, are blind or have another physical disability and cannot vote your ballot, you may choose to bring in a person to help you vote. Your assistant does not have to be over the age of 18 or have to be a registered voter. Additionally, a bipartisan team of poll workers can assist you upon request.
Can you bring a gun?
No. No concealed carry permit issued pursuant to sections 571.101 to 571.121, valid concealed carry endorsement issued prior to August 28, 2013, or a concealed carry endorsement or permit issued by another state or political subdivision of another state shall authorize any person to carry concealed firearms into: (2) Within twenty-five feet of any polling place on any election day. Possession of a firearm in a vehicle on the premises of the polling place shall not be a criminal offense so long as the firearm is not removed from the vehicle or brandished while the vehicle is on the premises;”
ILLINOIS
Can you electioneer outside the polling place?
In Illinois electioneering is prohibited by anyone, including the general public, within 100 feet of a polling place.
What is electioneering?
Electioneering includes wearing campaign buttons, badges, t-shirts, or hats asking voters to vote a particular way, or leafleting is strictly prohibited within a perimeter 100 feet from the door to the polling place.
Does electioneering include wearing political attire to vote?
Yes. The Cook County "Keep it Fair" election day guide says Illinois polls are Campaign-Free Zones. That should provides an intimidation-free election environment for voters approaching the polling place-which includes clothing.
Can you eat or drink outside the polling place?
Not sure. Nothing in election laws discuss it. Montana explicitly prohibits it. In COVID-19 election changes polls are required to designate a specific area for polling location workers to take breaks that allows physical distance when workers are eating or drinking and must remove their face coverings.
Can you take notes inside the polling place or take photos?
You’re allowed to bring any written or printed materials into the voting booth to assist you. In the text of the Illinois Election Code, you won’t find any language explicitly barring the practice. Instead, election authorities say ballot selfies are a violation of an article prohibiting the practice of vote buying. The law states, "any person who knowingly marks his ballot or casts his vote on a voting machine or voting device so that it can be observed by another person ... shall be guilty of a Class 4 felony."
Can I talk about my vote in line?
I found no election language barring it but it could be covered under electioneering if you're convincing someone to vote for your candidate in line.
Who can I bring into the voting booth?
You also bring children younger than 18 into the voting booth with you, so long as they don’t interfere with the voting process and election officers approve of it. All you’ll need to do is tell the election judge before entering the voting booth.
Can you bring a gun?
In Illinois, there is currently no specific law regarding carrying into a polling place. Nonetheless, rules regarding gun free zones, which, for the State of Illinois, cover almost all polling places.
KENTUCKY
Can you electioneer outside the polling place?
In Kentucky electioneering is prohibited by anyone, including the general public, within 100 feet
of a polling place.
What is electioneering?
Electioneering includes displaying signs, distributing campaign literature, cards, or handbills, soliciting signatures to any petition, or soliciting votes for or against any bona fide candidate or ballot question in a manner that expressly advocates the election or defeat of the candidate or expressly advocates the passage or defeat of the ballot question.
Does electioneering include wearing political attire to vote?
I found conflicting information. The 2020 Precinct Election Officers Guide nor KRS 117.235 explicitly speak about clothing. A 2016 General Election, Elections Officer Training Guide, for Jefferson County, told poll workers that a voter wearing a T-shirt or other clothing with a candidates name may enter the precinct for the purpose of voting. The voter may not verbally promote or denounce a candidate or stand around gesturing or distracting other voters to view his/her T-shirt or other clothing. Once the voter has cast a ballot, the voter must leave the polling location.
Can you eat or drink outside the polling place?
Not sure. Nothing in election laws discuss it. Montana explicitly prohibits it.
Can you take notes inside the polling place or photos?
The law does not discuss notes. No person allowed in the voting room, including the precinct election officers, may use paper, telephones, personal communication devices, computers, or other information technology systems to create a check-off list or record the identity of voters, except for the official use of the Precinct Signature Rosters or form SBE 25, Supplemental Precinct Signature Roster, furnished by the State Board of Elections, and challengers. However, the news media may use cameras for the limited purpose of filming the voting process, but they may not record the identity of voters.
Can I talk about my vote in line?
No voter shall be permitted to converse with others while in any room in which voting, including absentee voting, is conducted concerning their support or nonsupport of any candidate, party, or issue to be voted on, except as provided in KRS 117.255 .
Who can I bring into the voting booth?
No person other than the election officers, challengers, the person assisting voters, and a minor child in the company of a voter are permitted within the voting room while the vote is being polled.
Can you bring a gun?
Kentucky has no statutes prohibiting firearms in polling places. Kentucky law explicitly prohibits a concealed deadly weapon license holder from carrying a concealed firearm into many places voting is held.