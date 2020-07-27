McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing adult.
Deputies say Victoria Turner was reported missing by her family on Saturday, July 25, after she said she was going to Louisville, but never arrived.
Victoria is described as a white female that is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information on where Victoria Turner could be, call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.