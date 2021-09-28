While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky seems to be trending downward, many are still battling COVID-19 complications in hospitals across the state. As of Monday, 2,045 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 617 in intensive care units and 399 on ventilators.
Gov. Andy Beshear says the number of COVID-19 inpatients at Kentucky hospitals is going down. However, 81.8% of ICU beds in the state are currently occupied.
"We've got to keep up the work — the work in vaccinating, the work in masking — that's how we ensure that that line continues to decrease," Beshear said.
Something that isn't a concern is the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses available.
"We actually have enough to where if they come out and approve kids, which we hope will happen, 5 to 11 sometime soon, we have enough for that," Beshear said. "We have enough for boosters, and we have enough for everybody out there who hasn't gotten their first shot."
Beshear on Monday outlined the qualifications for receiving COVID-19 booster shots. To get a Pfizer booster six months after your second dose, you must belong to one of the following categories:
- People 65-years-old and older.
- People who live in a long-term care facility.
- People ages 18 to 64 who are at severe risk of COVID-19.
- People 18 to 64 who are at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 at work.
Beshear added that people who are immunocompromised and who received one of the two mRNA vaccines are recommend to get boosters as well. Immunocompromised people who the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, are recommended to get their third shot 28 days after their second.
"The sickness follows the cases, and the deaths follow the sickness. And we're still seeing hospitals that are having a rough time," Beshear said. "So we're going to stay with them to make sure we're providing all the help we can. But I would think the next month is still going to be really tough. But we really hope it continues to decrease like we are seeing."
To date, 60% of Kentucky's total population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Kentucky reported 1,729 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Monday. To find a list of vaccine locations, click here.
For more information from Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 briefing Monday, click here.