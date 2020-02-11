PADUCAH — As you're pushing your shopping cart down the aisle of your local grocery store or pharmacy, you see them everywhere: pills and powders promising to help you lose weight, concentrate better and build muscle.
It may be tempting to try out many different supplements, but how much can you really trust what's on those labels? Local 6 spoke with a local woman who says they've made a real difference for her. But, when it comes to what's inside supplements, manufacturers do not have to tell consumers.
“The doctor told me the only thing all my symptoms fit was MS,” said Michelle Speed. At 30 years old with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, she said, her world was falling apart.
“I was a single mother, so I needed to work. So the stress of being sick, I think made my symptoms a lot worse,” Speed said.
Speed wasn't able to get up from her bed or walk. She wasn’t able to be with who she loves most – her family. Her life turned around when she went to Golden Carrot Natural Foods in Paducah for the first time.
She was informed about what she needed to change because of her diagnosis. After one year of eating raw fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts, she says her body changed. During that time, Speed said she used supplements to help her heal. She said there are things you need to look for before just picking something off the shelf.
“I really look to the motive of that company,” Speed said. “Are they really trying to help people, or they trying to make money?”
Renee Waggoner, a dietitian at Mercy Health Lourdes, said before you pick up the "immune boosting" tea, try to get your nutrients from your food first.
“The supplements that we take can help us, but it's not a fix-all,” Waggoner said.
Waggoner said dietary supplements are designed to do just that: supplement your diet, not replace nutritious foods. Waggoner said you should know what you're putting into your body, even if it does take time out of your day.
“If you take too much, it can actually be toxic too,” Waggoner said.
She said taking a multivitamin is considered nutritional insurance to cover any dietary shortfalls.
The Food and Drug Administration is not authorized to review dietary supplement products for safety and effectiveness before they are marketed. The FDA says the brands you see on the shelves are responsible for making sure their products are safe before they go to the market.
“You go with the more reputable brands,” Waggoner said. Any time you take a new supplement, Waggoner said to consult with your doctor. Supplements can interact with medications.
Dietary supplements can be a complex subject. Here are three things you need to consider the next time you head to the health section at the store:
— Educate yourself and know what to look for.
— Talk to your doctor or physician first, especially if you're taking any kind of medication.
— Stick to trusted brands.
If you want to take it a step further, read and research on the effectiveness of different products.