MARSHALL COUNTY-The staff at the Marshall County 911 center have handled calls ranging from deadly car crashes to a school shooting.

"You're going to miss your son's little league games, your daughters dance recitals, I've missed both of those," said Sheila Day, Marshall County dispatch supervisor, at a fiscal court meeting. "You're going to miss all of those and by the way we are going to pay your $12.50 to do this."

That's no longer the reality for Marshall County's 911 dispatch supervisor Day and everyone she works with.

Their new 911 budget set aside an additional $389,000 for salaries. They are now $9 above the national average for a dispatcher of $16.89 according to the United States Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. They are also about $7 above the largest county in Kentucky, Jefferson County.

The Marshall County's 911 future site is only gravel in an empty lot. It will be inside a multi-purpose county building across from Mike Miller Park in Benton. Kentucky. Despite a big price tag director Chris freeman wants everyone to see the vision.

The new 2020 budget is titled "The Western Kentucky Regional Emergency Communications Center." Freeman told the fiscal court he is thinking about the future, and doesn't want to come back and ask for more money.

Freeman said it wasn't something Marshall County should "band-aide together."

We requested the 2020-2021 E-911 dispatch centers budget from three surrounding counties Paducah-McCracken, Calloway, and Graves County.

McCracken County provided there's online and it shows they budgeted $2.2 million to serve about 65,385 people. Compared to Marshall County who serves around 31,382 with their new $1.9 million budget.

Paducah-McCracken County uses a combined $3.50 fee on their landlines. They also budgeted for $638,340 in grants and receive $854,490 from the City of Paducah's general fund. Marshall county eliminated their landline fee when they adopted the $7 electric bill fee.

Freeman anticipates the $7 per month from about 21,000 electric meters in Marshall County will eliminate any help from its fiscal court. Although, the electric companies who oppose the fee being collected by them say 21,000 is not an accurate reflection of the amount of electric meters. They claim that number is a few thousand lower. They also say they can not force their customers to pay it.

The second largest expense behind the additional salaries is for the new 911 center. The third largest addition to the budget is $45,000 for educational training. It includes around 33 conferences, summits and training courses for the nine departments they serve.

The assistant 911 director told the fiscal court about one of the previous training's they received through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice. They were supposed to learn about dispatching calls for mass shootings.

"The entire eight hour course was about how to identify the the warning signs that mass shooters exhibit and reasons behind their heinous acts," said John Townsend, assistant director. "This is the kind of free training that we get from the Kentucky Department of criminal justice it's the kind of training that they offer us as dispatchers these have no value to us."

Freeman told the fiscal court he wants to move the county forward and move past the status-quo.

The Marshall County 911 Director Chris Freeman did not return a text or a message left for a comment on this story.

