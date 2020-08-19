UNION CITY, TN — America celebrated a milestone Tuesday, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.
On August 18, 1920, women were given the right to vote.
The day has a special meaning to Tennessee. They were the 36th and final state to vote to ratify the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee is celebrating the day with new exhibits and the sounds of history.
Marketing and Public Relations Manager Katie Jarvis rang the Liberty Bell with Education Director Polly Brasher.
"Just to be a woman, to be able to vote and just to be able to be heard, is something that's just so special to me," said Jarvis.
They rang the bell 19 times at Liberty Hall.
Both women were proud to partake in Discovery Park of America's 100th Anniversary Celebration of the ratification of the 19th amendment.
"I am honored to be a small part on commemorating a huge accomplishment by our ancestors, said Brasher.
"Women are thoughtful, intelligent leaders, and we want to be heard and t have our votes count."
Jarvis wore a special uniform, identical to those worn by the women of the suffrage movement.
"You can notice the different colors I have on my pin, so purple represented loyalty to the purpose of women's suffrage," said Jarvis.
"White was the purity of the purpose and gold symbolized the light for guidance," said Jarvis.
Their exhibits are full of movers and shakers from the women's suffrage movement.
President and CEO Scott Williams said everyone can learn from this.
"I'll be honest with you I knew very little about suffrage and what went into the right to vote, I also didn't know about Tennessee's pivotal role that they played," said Williams.
"So this anniversary has give me a really great opportunity to learn about this time in history and about Tennessee's role."
The museum's staff asks that everyone to visit their exhibits, and take the time to learn and appreciate those who paved the way.
"They were passionate about this country, they wanted their voices heard and so they fought hard and long to have this happen," said Jarvis.
"I just encourage all women to who are 18 and over because that's something exciting too, is that you can start voting at 18 years old and to just go out there and have your voices heard."
The women's suffrage exhibit will be up for the rest of the year, giving everyone plenty of time to check it out.
The women's suffrage exhibit will be up for the rest of the year, giving everyone plenty of time to check it out.