Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY. * TIMING... HIGHEST WIND SPEEDS LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY. * WINDS... SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH MAY GUST UP TO 45 MPH AT TIMES. WINDS WILL SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. * IMPACTS... SATURATED SOILS MAY ENABLE THESE GUSTY WINDS TO DOWN SMALL OR LOOSELY ROOTED TREES. THE STRONG WINDS AND GUSTS WILL ALSO PRESENT A POTENTIAL TRAFFIC HAZARD, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, EDWARDS, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JACKSON, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, MASSAC, PERRY IL, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WABASH, WAYNE IL, WHITE, AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, VANDERBURGH, AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, HENDERSON, LIVINGSTON, MCCRACKEN, AND UNION KY. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, BUTLER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, PERRY MO, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD, AND WAYNE MO. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY. THE HEAVIEST RAINS WILL BE BETWEEN MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT AND NOON ON SATURDAY. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL BY LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON WILL LIKELY AVERAGE FROM 3 TO 4 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. * RAPID RISES IN CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE EXPECTED. LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. LOOK FOR FLOOD PRONE AREAS TO BECOME INUNDATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&