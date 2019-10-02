Dog Walking Forecast: 10/2/19

Another hot day for a walk.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
94°F
Sunny
95°F / 67°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police: Paducah man arrested in decades-old rape case
- Local sheriff thankful there is no police funeral this week
- Police: Two suspects arrested in Paducah box cutter assault
- Missing southern Illinois teen found, mother charged with abduction arrested
- A man set to be executed Tuesday could suffer a 'gruesome' death because of his rare disease, activists say
- Paducah man arraigned in decades old rape case
- Man arrested after police say he groped, spat on EMS responder
- How local schools performed in the Kentucky school report card
- Toddler mauled by family dogs in Louisville
- Missouri executes killer despite concern about painful death
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.