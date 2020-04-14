MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Applications are closed Monday night for a grant program helping Paducah and McCracken County families affected by layoffs and furloughs due to COVID-19.
The Necessities Grant funds are being distributed through the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
Betsy Burkeen, the executive director of United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, says within eight hours, they received 228 requests through the online application portal.
"We’ve had several generous donors who have made this grant program possible," Burkeen says. "We are evaluating all applicants, and will respond back once recipients are determined. We know we won’t be able to fund all of the requests that were received today, so we are closing the application portal for now. As soon as we have additional funds to disperse, we will open the application process again."
Burkeen says the United Way is continuing to accept donations to help meet the community's needs as the pandemic continues. All donations the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County receives will support local residents.
To donate, you can text GIVE to 77513 or mail donations, marked "COVID-19 Response Fund" to 333 Broadway Suite 502 Paducah, KY 42001. You can also make a donation online at the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County website.