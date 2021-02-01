OBION COUNTY, TN—The body of 70-year-old David Vowell, the man accused of shooting and killing two men in their 20s on Monday, was found in Reelfoot Lake, according to District Attorney General Tommy Thomas.
David Vowell was charged with the murder of 26-year-old Chance Black and 25-year-old Zachery Grooms, who were both from Weakley County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation filed arrest warrants for the 70-year-old man for killing the two men at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, Tennessee, Monday morning.
In a tweet, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, "He was located around 3 p.m., today (Saturday), near the area of the incident. His identity has been confirmed and an autopsy will be performed."
The search for Vowell stopped midweek after rising waters on the lake. Crews resumed their search of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, Tennessee, Friday.
Investigators told Local 6 Vowell approached Chance Black, Zach Grooms and another man who was hunting with them on Monday. Then, an argument started.
The third man, Jeffery Crabtree, witnessed the shooting. The district attorney general said Crabtree took the gun away from Vowell, and took the victims for help.
Thomas said an autopsy will be performed in Nashville. A cause of death will be released after the results.
This is a breaking news story.