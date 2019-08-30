FRANKFORT, KY -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says dove season opens on its usual day of Sept. 1, but dove hunters need to know about some new rules on the use of public dove fields before the season starts.
"New for this year, there is no access to public dove fields from Aug. 15 to Sept. 1," says migratory bird biologist for the KDFWR Wes Little. "People can scout from the parking lot or road, but you cannot physically walk into the field."
Little explains that when hunters repeatedly scout the fields before the season starts, they disturb the doves which make them less likely to fly to the field.
“The week prior to the season, we see many groups of hunters scouting the fields, and they unintentionally flush birds,” says Little. “The more times you flush a dove, the less likely it is to come back to that field. We want to lessen some of that pressure before the season to ensure a quality hunt.”
On the other hand, KYFWR says there are two new public dove fields this year in Ballard and Butler Counties.
Also, hunters using the public dove fields at Curtis Gates Lloyd Wildlife Management Area in Grant County must know the shooting hours on opening day begin at 2 p.m.
More so, KYFWR says hunters using the cooperator dove field in Madison County off KY 627 must use the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved non-toxic shot.
Little says that a few of the fields reserved for public use are not going to be used due to the amount of rain this past spring.
Hunters can find a list of current dove fields in the 2019-2020 Kentucky Hunting Guide for Dove, Early Waterfowl, Woodcock, Snipe, and Crow by clicking here. You can also see rules, regulations, and more information.
KYFWR also says hunters using public fields cannot clean their birds at the site. They must also pick up all spent shotshell hulls or other trash and obey all signs.
KYFWR says the first segment of the 2019-2020 dove season opens Sept. 1 and closes Oct. 26. The second segment opens Nov. 28 and closes Dec. 8. Finally, the third segment opens Dec. 21 and closes Jan. 12, 2020.
Hunters must have a valid Kentucky hunting license, and a Kentucky Migratory Game Bird/Waterfowl Hunting Permit. Shotguns must be plugged to only hold three shells total, one in the chamber and two in the magazine.
KYFWR says, if not already done, dove hunters must go on the KYFWR website and click the "My Profile" tab to fill out the Harvest Information Program survey before hunting.