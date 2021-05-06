METROPOLIS, IL — A new marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday in Metropolis, Illinois. Thrive opened its fourth marijuana dispensary in southern Illinois in the former Chevrolet dealership.
More than 100 people waited in line for the grand opening.
Security let in three to five people at a time. Metropolis resident Scott Chapman was the first person in line.
"I've been in Metropolis for five months. I moved here for this purpose," said Chapman.
The grand opening gave Chapman hope.
"I got cancer. I'm doing treatments, so I would rather do this than pain medication, plus it's going to help this town unbelievably," said Chapman.
Teresa Coller and her daughter stood in line. Coller said she has been waiting for this moment for 30 years.
"I actually think it's very good, because it really does help out a lot of folks that need it," said Coller.
Businesses like Chewy's Hanger Management Company are already benefiting. Owner Jeff Hathaway said he partnered with Thrive to secure a spot in the parking lot of the Metropolis dispensary Wednesday.
"I think it's very important you know that's one of the things we kind of struggle with finding spots to set up and sell," said Hathaway.
Bob Fireman is the CEO of Mari Med Inc., the company that opened Thrive Metropolis. He said dispensaries like these help communities. "This is not evil. It's good," he said. "It's providing a need."
Thrive did not let Local 6 inside, to protect customers' privacy.
Chapman came out in less than 15 minutes of going inside. He got a concentrate and two edibles.
"It's more affordable, and it's not hurting me and the tax revenue for Metropolis is amazing, so why wouldn't you do this?" asked Chapman.
Individuals have to be 21 with a government-issued license to buy marijuana in the state.
How much marijuana can you have?
Under state law, Illinois residents can have 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis concentrate and no more than 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.
Registered patients in the medical cannabis pilot program can have more than 30 grams of cannabis if it is grown and secured in their homes under certain conditions.
Visitors from other states can have 15 grams of cannabis flower, 2.5 grams of cannabis; and no more than 250 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.
Consequences for getting caught where recreational marijuana is illegal
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois since last January. It is still illegal in Kentucky.
There are consequences for getting caught with any amount in Kentucky. It is a class misdemeanor, which means individuals can be fined up to $250, spend up to 45 days in jail or both.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said it is not increasing efforts or putting out checkpoints because of the new dispensary.
Thrive hired more than 30 people for the Metropolis location. Marijuana dispensaries are subject to an occupation tax. The city can collect up to 3% of its revenue, and the county can collect up to 3.75%.
If you would like to learn more about Massac County's ordinance that establishes a retailer's occupation tax upon retail sales of cannabis, click the image below.