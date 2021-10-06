MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In the coming months, flu season will start ramping up. Now is the time to start thinking about getting your flu shot.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, in partnership with the Purchase District Health Department and the McCracken County Library, held a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.
Before the clinic officially opened, people were already seated and ready to get a jab in the arm.
The accessibility of a public library is great to reach people who might not have access to health care. It's also convenient for library patrons and staff.
"We're all going to try to circle out here and get our flu shots and stuff like that if they want to," said Justin Anderson, who works at the library. "It's a pretty sweet deal, I think, as far as I'm concerned."
PDHD personnel were on hand to provide COVID-19 vaccines and tests. During the first 30 minutes of the clinic, they didn't administer any COVID vaccines, but they did do multiple tests.
Many people who went to the clinic for a flu shot were already vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I tend to put things off sometimes, and the flu shot being right here I don't really have an excuse not to," said Anderson. "Plus, I'd rather only fight one life-threatening disease at a time, so this is a good way of consolidating that."
If people chose to only get one of the vaccines offered, health care staff members were just happy they left with protection against at least one virus.
Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital said 89 people received flu shots at the McCracken County Library. On Monday, 164 people in Marshall County received theirs.
The Purchase District Health Department gave out eight COVID-19 shots, and four of those were boosters.