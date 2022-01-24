Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight and Early Wednesday... Arctic high pressure will bring another shot of bitterly cold air into our region over the next 24 hours. Temperatures tonight will bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph will make it feel even colder. Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be from zero to 5 below along and northwest of a line from Evansville Indiana to Cape Girardeau Missouri. Wind chills to the southeast of that line will bottom out from zero to 5 above. Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday afternoon.