DRESDEN, TN-- As the sun rose in Dresden, Tennessee on Easter morning, so did the hopes of the members at Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian church.
The church was recently demolished after the December 10 tornadoes.
The morning is colder and wetter than expected, but members of Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian church are still showing up for the annual Easter sunrise service that's been a tradition for years.
Mark Maddox, acting pastor, says it looks a little different this year.
“We may have more instruments or more songs but no less spirit than what was here today. Actually, it’s really been a good day for us,” Maddox says.
And the day is filled with mixed emotions.
“There's some feeling of sadness, but more than anything else, joy at the resurrection of our lord, plus anticipation of what's going to occur here once this building is rebuilt,” says Maddox.
The message of Easter was especially pertinent.
Maddox described the service as a source of renewal.
“I think, if anything else, it has strengthened our hope. It has renewed our feeling that this is the place that god wants us to minister,” Maddox says.
And reconstruction is already in the works.
“We have a builder, let me put it this way. And I think some of the older members have a plan already since one of them went to drawing a plan on Sunday after the tornado was on Friday,” says Maddox.
Construction is set to begin in the next 30 days.
They don't when it's scheduled to be completed.
Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian is currently having service at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church along the Paris highway.
They say services there have been wonderful, but they're looking forward to returning to their home church.