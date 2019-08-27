Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A new form of a deadly drug laced with Fentanyl is in our community.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Captain Tony Dunker said this drug and marijuana were found at the scene of a house boat party that happened the night before Brandon Martinez drowned at Kentucky Dam Marina.

The Marshall County Sheriff's department arrested Stoney Hendrickson on drug trafficking charges. Investigators said Hendrickson sold Fentanyl-laced Xanax pills to at least two different people on Friday.

Fish and Wildlife said teens had a house boat party at the Marina the next day with these drugs and alcohol.

Sheriff Eddie McGuire said even touching fentanyl can cause an overdose.

"It's very scary for someone who may just be a recreational drug user to accidentally come into contact with this," McGuire said. " And then they're going to have an accidental drug overdose and possibly pass away.

Martinez was a sophomore at Marshall County High School. Superintendent Trent Lovett said it was difficult to hear about this tragedy. He said parents and schools need to fight this new drug issue together.

"Know what they're involved with, know who they're involved with, know where they're going," Lovett said. "Get in their business and I would recommend that to all parents."

Sheriff McGuire also said parental involvement can help combat this issue.