CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — We're not only dealing with a national health crisis right now, the war on drugs continues. One way local agencies are combating this is through drug take-back programs, but destroying those drugs is costly. That is why one local sheriff's department is getting an incinerator.
Carlisle County will soon have a Mediburn Medical Waste Incinerator.
Kaitlyn Krolikowski is the Purchase District Health Department's health educator and the Purchase Area Health Connections network director.
She described it as a "very large incinerator." She said it is utilized across the nation, and the world.
"It burns hot enough to sterilize needles, and then it destroys the prescription safely, " said Krolikowski. "I think it can burn like 50 pounds per hour, which is pretty substantial."
The Purchase District Health Department is working with the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and Carlisle County Fiscal Court to build the incinerator.
Krolikowski said the drug incinerator was bought with funds from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Implementation Grant.
The $1 million grant was given to the Purchase Area Health Connections, which will be used over three years to maintain the incinerator.
The fiscal court is handling all the construction costs.
Sheriff Will Gilbert introduced the idea.
"For years, we've been collecting disposed of narcotics or prescription medications. When people pass away, families don't know what to do with them," said Gilbert. "So instead of them being flushed down the toilet or thrown into trash cans, they bring them down here and put them in the drop box, then we have to dispose of them.
Gilbert said their problem they are without a place to dispose of the drugs in-house and there is an increase in the cost of drug disposal.
That has resulted in them having bags of pills in their evidence room, but the incinerator would change that.
The drug incinerator will be built behind the Carlisle County Ambulance base, on a pad fenced off for official use only.
Gilbert said it will be available to other surrounding agencies, like EMS agencies and sheriff's offices from other counties.
"Any of the agencies can bring it down here and access it themselves or call us, because it will be locked up, " said Gilbert. "They can bring it down here, no charge whatever to dispose of."
The project should be complete by the end of December to early January.
The departments want to remind people not to dump syringes in drug disposal boxes.
Krolikowski said the safest way to dispose of them is by placing them in a laundry detergent bottle. She said to put the cap on and tape it shut before throwing it away.
National Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 24.