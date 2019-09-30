GRAVES COUNTY, KY— A drug investigation into methamphetamine trafficking ended in an hour long police chase.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says when they tried to arrest 32-year-old Jerrod Dale of Mayfield, for trafficking methamphetamine, he jumped into a truck and took off.
Hayden says Dale hit an undercover McCracken County Sheriff's Detective. That detective has scuffing and bruising.
Dale then rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles and led police on a chase from a business parking lot on East Broadway in Mayfield and went out into south Graves County through the Cuba area and back into Mayfield.
The chase lasted about an hour. Hayden says they ultimately stopped him with spike strips on the West Broadway and North 15th intersection in Mayfield.
Hayden says they had help from Mayfield Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Dale was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail. He was charged with:
- Two counts of trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Fleeing or evading police
- 1st degree assault on a police office
- Four counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Speeding over 26mph over limit