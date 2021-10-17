PADUCAH, KY—A Kentucky healthy agency is reporting ten adults recently tested positive for E. coli, and many of the people live in west Kentucky.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said two cases resulted in people developing a rare but serious condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome. It's a serious complication that can cause kidney failure and can occur a week or more after the onset of diarrhea.
Public health investigators have not identified the source of the outbreak but have said that some sort of food distribution is likely.
The cabinet said reported cases primarily include adults in west Kentucky. No deaths linked to the outbreak have been reported but six people have been hospitalized.
This strain of E. coli produces Shiga toxin that can be dangerous for those infected.
Symptoms of this strain of E. coli typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea, and people generally become ill two to five days after consuming contaminated food.
Those most at risk of developing complications from E. coli infection include the very young, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.
State health officials are working with staff at local health departments in the counties with suspected or confirmed cases to determine the source of the infections.