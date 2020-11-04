PADUCAH — Voters in Paducah will soon have their next official city commission. We're still waiting on the final absentee ballots to be reported for official results. Eight candidates are running for office, with four candidates securing a spot on the commission. The top two candidates on Election Day are Sandra Wilson and Raynarldo Henderson. Wilson ended the day with 5,089 votes and Henderson followed up with 4,952.
This will be Wilson's fifth term as a Paducah City Commissioner. She spent the night of the election with her family as they watched the results come in. With her current numbers, she is set to be the city's next mayor pro tem to Mayor-Elect George Bray. Wilson plans to use her years of experience as a guide for her next term.
"I think we are a better city commission when we have a broad level of interest," Wilson said. "And of course, my role has actually been advocacy a lot. So that's the role I fulfilled, and I look forward to do thing that again."
This will be Henderson's first term on the Paducah City Commission. He wants to find ways to have more public involvement in our city government, as well as focus attention on areas like Paducah's Southside.
"Get some things moving in our communities, particularly the south side of town," Henderson said. "Looking forward to meeting with residents and business owners, seeing what they think the south side needs to look like. What we can do to help get the south side to that point."
The final ballot count could make a significant difference in who finishes in the last two spots. David Guess holds 4,607 votes, with Carol Gualt having 4,351. Both Guess and Gault have served previous terms on the commission. Melinda Winchester sits fifth with 3,829 votes. The McCracken County Clerk's office will need to count the remaining absentee ballots before results are finalized.