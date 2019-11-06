Election results Leanne Fuller Nov 6, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Nov. 5 is Election Day. For the latest totals as the votes come in, check out our Election Results page. Election Results Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 52°F Rain 55°F / 33°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.