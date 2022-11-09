LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the legislature to call itself into special session on topics of its choosing.
Tuesday’s vote outcome means governors will continue wielding sole authority in Kentucky to convene special legislative sessions and set the agenda.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear denounced the proposal as a “power grab” by Republican lawmakers.
Senate President Pro Tem David Givens said it would have allowed lawmakers to reconvene to respond to public demands.
GOP lawmakers said the proposal stemmed from a backlash against Beshear’s handling of early phases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, before lawmakers reined in his emergency powers.