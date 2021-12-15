MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Central Elementary School in Marshall County is serving as a donation hub for the area. If you're a storm victim who needs help, the hub is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those affected by the tornado can expect to walk away with a cart full of whatever they need. They have cleanup supplies, canned goods and clothes, but people can also expect to be greeted with a smile and open arms.
It's all hands on deck at Central Elementary School. The gym now serves as a donation hub for storm victims like Alystar McKennah-O'Neill
"This was a garage, but it's gone," McKennah-O'Neill said, looking at a photo on her phone.
But pictures don't do it justice. Some of her neighbors in the Briensburg-Tatumsville area are left with only the foundations of their homes.
"Everybody has been showing up. This is an amazing community," said McKennah-O'Neill.
People from the community have donated everything from canned goods to sleeping bags. If you need help, all you have to do is show up at the elementary school. Volunteers will walk you through the vast assortment of donations, but they'll also lend an ear.
It's not always easy asking for help, especially when you're used to giving.
"Being on the receiving end is a little harder, because giving is a whole lot better. But we're very appreciative of all the giving and everybody giving selflessly, because it's much needed," said Michelle Tapscott.
Tapscott, and her two sons went to the school needing help and were overwhelmed by the support from the community.
"There's hope of moving on, you know. It kind of gives you hope," said Tapscott.
Tapscott said it will take years for people to rebuild. With help like this from the community, they won't have to do it alone. They are asking people to donate tarps, ponchos and wheelbarrows, especially because of the rain in the forecast later this week. If you are donating, they are asking for new items.