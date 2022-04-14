MAYFIELD, KY — Now that Wednesday's severe weather has passed through Graves County, people are relieved the worst is over.
Mayfield residents stayed safe at several storm shelters. More than 200 people sheltered in place at Mayfield Elementary School, in the inner hallways of the building.
Jackie Johnson and her husband stayed safe at Mayfield Elementary.
The Johnsons have lived in Mayfield for two years, but December's tornado triggered past memories. Her husband had experienced tornados as a teen, and the December storm brought him back to previous fears.
“On Dec. 10, we were in the inner closet, but he could hear it, and it brought back memories. So we decided that if this ever happened again, we were going to go somewhere safer," said Johnson.
Graves County Jail Chief Deputy Edward "Pete" Jackson said it's key to have a space for people to stay during severe storms.
“Very crucial to have something like this," said Jackson. "With the, like I said, Dec. 10 tornado, people are scared every time a storm pops up and they want to be safe.”
In Wednesday's storm system, power poles were literally snapped in half in Sedalia in Graves County, and crews have been working to restore power Wednesday night.
As for Johnson, she says it's important to put things in perspective.
“That’s the important part is to be safe," said Johnson. "You can replace things — you may be low on money — but you can’t replace people.”
Other elementary schools that served as storm shelters in Graves County on Wednesday included Sedalia, Wingo and Farmington.