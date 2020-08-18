BENTON, KY -- It's a place for free mental health services, activities, outreach and education - a place that exemplifies "Marshall Strong." This week, the Marshall County Resiliency Center is celebrating its grand opening.
The Resiliency Center, located at 1012 Main Street, Suite C in Benton, next to Puckett's Fine Jewelry, was originally scheduled to have its grand opening in March. But it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, the Resiliency Center has been staying busy - providing telehealth services and some in-person services.
This week, the Marshall County Resiliency Center is finally celebrating its grand opening. From Monday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug, 21, all community members can visit the Resiliency Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily for an open house, where they can tour the facility and talk with staff.
While the general public can attend the open house on any day this week, groups are invited to attend on specific days to be spotlighted. On Monday, emergency management officials were invited to attend. Tuesday will be for elected officials, Wednesday will be for school officials, parents and students, Thursday will be for businesses, community organizations and churches, and Friday will be for community members.
People who attend the open house are required to wear masks and follow state recommendations and mandates.
"I hope that by coming in here, that you'll see there is no stigma behind it. We're just here to support this community, connect with this community, whatever that looks like," said Resiliency Center Coordinator Jayna Burkey.
The Marshall County Resiliency Center is operated by the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah, and is funded using a portion of a $2.2 million federal grant that the Merryman House received through the Victims of Crime Act. The rest of the money supports the services at the Merryman House.
The Marshall County Resiliency Center provides a wide-range of services for victims of crime, such as (but not limited to) victims of domestic violence and those affected by the Marshall County High School shooting. Services include trauma therapy, support groups, expressive arts (like painting), spiritual enrichment, community engagement and education, and support during criminal trials.
The center also provides self-assessment tools, victim resources, and referrals to community partners.
All services are free for victims of crime in eight counties - including Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Marshall and McCracken.
Licensed mental health professionals from the Merryman House will regularly go to the Resiliency Center to meet clients for appointments. They include Merryman House Executive Director and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Mary Foley, Merryman House Director of Client Services and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Brooke Jacobs, and Mental Health Therapist Tara Pursley.
"Our licensed clinical team comes to this area to provide one-on-one individual counseling, group therapy sessions," said Jacobs. "So we are trained in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), which is a trauma treatment. We are trained in sand tray and some of these expressive arts that we'll get to use all of these art supplies with. We will work with kids and adults. And so we just hope to have a really holistic type of approach when it comes to trauma treatment with our clinical team."
Jacobs said the Resiliency Center is also a place of healing for those affected by the pandemic.
"Think about all the connections that we lost this summer. We lost soccer games, baseball games, cheerleading, all of those things that we think about community and togetherness. And so we have to find a new way to be together and the center wants to do that," said Jacobs. "We want to find ways to connect with each other and be together, and we have to be smart about it. And we have to find new ways to do that. So we really hope to serve as that agent in the community."
The Marshall County Resiliency Center features an area where people of all ages can create artwork as a therapeutic activity. There is also a therapy room, a lounge area, a space for reading and games, and a coffee bar. In addition, there is an open space in the middle for various activities.
"We're most excited about its potential, and the hope that it symbolizes and brings," said Foley.
Foley said even people who are not struggling with mental health are still welcome to the Resiliency Center.
"Perhaps one of the greatest benefits to having the Resiliency Center here is just an opportunity for individuals to connect," said Foley. "So I don't want people to think that they have to have an issue that they're dealing with or working through. Their presence is needed here. It's welcomed here. And if they're on the side of healing and strength, just them being here to connect with other individuals is such a powerful way for the community to support. So I would want to say to individuals, 'You may need something from the Resiliency Center. And if you do, we want you to come and get that. But you also may have something that you want to give to the Resiliency Center. And so we want you to come and to give that.' And so there is really a place for everyone."
Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment with a licensed clinician can contact the Marshall County Resiliency Center at 270-252-7378 (REST) or email resiliency@merrymanhouse.org.
Burkey said people can also walk in and get to know the center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
"Please stop in. I want to meet you," said Burkey. "I want you to see the center. If you can't come during the grand opening, then please just stop in."
For more information, click here.