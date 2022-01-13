PADUCAH — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health experts stress it's time to mask up again.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may possibly update its mask guidance, recommending the public wear N95 or KN95 masks, the Washington Post reports. Those are the masks health care professionals wear, and health care experts say, generally, there's no longer a serious shortage of those masks.
We spoke with Davis Drugs in Paducah, and the pharmacy just ran out of KN95 masks yesterday.
It can be a problem. Demand for masks is high, and supply chain issues aren't helping.
The CDC recommends people wear masks whether vaccinated or not, and while transmission is possible even with a mask, it's an important step to combat COVID.
Eslyn Gill from Mayfield said she makes sure to wear a face covering when going out in public. "Usually I make sure that I have at least a cloth one on me at all times, but most of the time I make sure that I'm wearing what the CDC recommends," said Gill.
She said it's all about protecting herself, even as a vaccinated person.
The CDC says everyone 2 years or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a face covering in indoor public places. For fully vaccinated people, the CDC says to wear a mask indoors in public if there are a lot of people.
"CDC continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask, and we do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19. And the recommendation is not going to change," said Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.
Whether it be a single-use mask or a cloth face covering, the CDC recommends that the mask completely covers your nose and mouth and fits the sides of your face without any gaps.
Experts say wearing a mask trumps no mask.
"Some covering is better than no covering at all," said Marshall Davis, a pharmacist with Davis Drugs. "But we don't want to get a false sense of security that this is going to prevent it. You're still at risk."
And the question is: should you wear a mask even if you're vaccinated?
“You could get it," said Kent Koster, the director of Purchase District Health Department. "I mean, there's no 100% guarantee that because you've been vaccinated, that you're not going to get COVID, and we're seeing a few of those."
But your symptoms won't be bad if you're vaccinated.
The CDC also says there are certain masks to avoid.
This includes masks made of fabric that make it hard to breathe.
Also, don't wear masks that have exhalation valves or vents that can allow virus particles to pass through.
There are also many masks that are not approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health. Click here for the list.