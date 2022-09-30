Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
For more information about Kentucky's Fall Fire Season, visit the UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources website, here.
Additionally, several local counties have already instated their own burn bans due to current moderate-drought conditions.
Current Burn Bans
- Ballard County
- Carlisle County
- Crittenden County
- Livingston County
- McCracken County
- Benton, KY
Typically, burn bans restrict residents from burning leaves or brush, open-pit or charcoal grilling, making campfires and bonfires, burning trash, and — in many cases— using fireworks.
Burn bans are ordered by county judge-executives.