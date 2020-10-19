PADUCAH — As Halloween approaches, local families are finding ways to enjoy the season while following Kentucky's COVID-19 guidance for the holiday.
Halloween is a big deal for Regena Cruse and her family. For more than 20 years, they've decked out their entire house with Halloween decorations, including witches, ghosts, clowns and skeletons.
"And we love it," Cruse said. "And we love to hear the kids squealing and pointing and coming through. It's just for the kids."
People in the Paducah area can drive through and look at the display. Cruse wants people to take precautions and still enjoy the season.
"No one is at risk," Cruse said. "If you're in your car, it's your family. And so we decided to turn them this way and not toward the road, because luckily we have the circle drive, and it would make it safe and fun still."
Cruse said the family sees people who drop by repeatedly. She said they decorate for other holidays, but Halloween is one of their biggest.
She hopes this will bring some positivity amid the pandemic.
"It's just sad, what it's come to right now," Cruse said. " And you know, kids aren't in school have the time and the socializing that they need to be in school. If they can come out here and just have a moment, it's wonderful."
Cruse is working on a plan for a drive-thru style trick or treating on Halloween.
Click here to view the state's guidance for having a safe Halloween in 2020.
If you want to see the display, it's at 8820 Blandville Road in Paducah.