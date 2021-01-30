GRAVES COUNTY, KY - Farmers have seen their industry struggle for nearly a decade. Grain prices have been relatively low since 2013, which has made things tough for farmers like Jed Clark. The 2020 harvest season and the beginning of 2021 is bringing good news to farmers though.
"This is the highest price we've seen since 2013 - 2014," says Clark.
Corn and soybean prices are seeing some of the highest price increases among commodity groups. Clark says there's several factors contributing to the grain rebound.
"You look at the Derecho we had back in August and we've had some other events, some dryness, soybean yields that were not quite as good as they'd be in other parts of the country," says Clark.
China has also picked up the amount of soybeans they're buying which is also helping bring the price up. Clark says he's seeing positive future numbers right now during his planning for this upcoming spring.
"It's just good to look at your next year budget or your 2021 budget and hopefully pencil a profit in, which has been hard to do the last few years because the prices have been decreased," says Clark.
Seeing improvement for the agriculture industry is not just good for the farmer, but also for rural communities.
"The jobs we provide and the parts store, the fuel that we buy, the things agriculture does in the community helps grow the community," says Clark.