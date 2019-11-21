PADUCAH — Paducah's "City Block" project has raised some concerns regarding parking. The city's downtown development specialist, Katie Axt, says she wants to know what you want to see in the development, and she wants to hear your concerns.
Axt says they're working to address some concerns already. "We have heard from people that getting around downtown can be challenging, particularly for people who have mobility issues. That is related to not having handicap parking on street," Axt says.
"We have heard that there needs to be loading and unloading zones for those who can not walk more than one block. We also know that we have parking lots that need better signage, need better direction. When we talk about parking, those are some of the concerns that we hear through those listening sessions that we can address immediately," Axt says.
The city of Paducah entered into an agreement with Weyland Ventures to develop the project in April. The agreement timeline said the city would have a parking assessment done by June or July.
Axt says they're working on that now and are finalizing the company that will do the study.
"This study is going to come out with immediate and short term, as well as medium and long term, because TIF is a long-term plan. We are talking about the next 20 years — What do we want to implement?" Axt says.
In the city's TIF district application, it talks about structured parking. Axt says the city is looking into whether a parking garage will be needed as Paducah grows. The TIF application says parking improvements — including a parking structure — would cost around $7.5 million.
Axt says she expects to have the results of the parking study in two months, which will give the community a better idea of how much parking will be left in the main parking lot.
Axt and Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless have promised there will still be public parking in the main downtown lot downtown at 2nd and Broadway streets.
To share your thoughts on the City Block project, email the city at CityBlock@paducahky.gov.