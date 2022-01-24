MAYFIELD, KY-- The FEMA mitigation team is set up at Lowe's in Mayfield for those in need. They're answering any questions tornado victims might have. If they can't help you, they'll find someone that can.
It was a busy day at Lowe's in Mayfield. Through the entry doors, the FEMA mitigation team is waiting to help tornado victims. Jimmy Mullins is just one member of the mitigation team.
"Most of the people that come in here are strictly looking for material to give them ideas on how to build back safer and stronger," says Mullins.
He says they'll be here until the end of next week. They're providing information about rebuilding and repairing, tips when hiring a contractor and coping strategies for children after the tornado. As people are starting to receive their FEMA aid, more people are shopping for supplies. Eugene McFee with the mitigation team says they're helping rebuild for the future.
"We're here to help them rebuild back better and stronger not just rebuilding back to where they were. That's the most important part of FEMA because like I said these storms are becoming more and more common," says McFee.
During this process, they're asking for your patience because they're currently in the appeals process. La-Tanga Hopes with FEMA says it just takes time.
"That takes time. If you're having problems with your appeal process, I would recommend going into one of the Disaster Recovery Centers. We're specialists at that, so we can help," says Hopes. "We'd love to be able to provide people with that assistance, and we can also expedite that process by getting your application processed."
Hopes is also asking you to keep your receipts when you buy materials for rebuilding. If you've received a grant, she says you may need to show those later. The mitigation team is also answering basic questions about the FEMA process. McFee says despite this community's loss, they're still resilient.
"When people are coming in, they're joking with us. They're still laughing. Ya know, they're thankful that we're here, and I'm thankful to be here and help as many people as possible," says McFee.
The deadline for the disaster relief application is approaching fast. Hopes encourages you to apply before February 11th.
"We are asking as many people that feel like they've been impacted by that tornado on any level to please get your disaster relief assistance application in. We'd love to be able to help," says Hopes.
If you need to submit an application, you can call 1-800-621-3362 or click this link to submit an online application. If you're frustrated with the process or your situation, they have a counseling hotline. You can call them at 1-800-985-5990.