FEMA

FEMA says 12 Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky will now operate on a rotating schedule, with each center open for a week at a time.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided the following list of locations and dates when those centers will be open: 

  • Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
    • Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18
  • Fulton County: Old Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman, KY 42050
    • Reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
  • Marshall County: Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
    • Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18
  • Christian County: Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St., Pembroke, KY 42266
    • Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
  • Hickman County: County Cooperative Ext. Services, 329 James H. Phillips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031
    • Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
  • Hart County: Fairgrounds Building (without a fence), 2184 S. Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY 42765
    • Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
  • Logan County: Logan County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, KY 42276
    • Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27
  • Taylor County: Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
    • Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31
  • Barren County: Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127
    • Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27
  • Ohio County: Community Center/Justice Department, 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42347
    • Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27
  • Marion County: 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033
    • Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan..31
  • Lyon County: Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee. S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038
    • Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31

Five other recovery centers will maintain a fixed schedule. Those locations are: 

  • Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
  • Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
  • Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
  • Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
  • Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410

FEMA says the hours for all DRCs are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice.