FEMA says 12 Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky will now operate on a rotating schedule, with each center open for a week at a time.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided the following list of locations and dates when those centers will be open:
- Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18
- Fulton County: Old Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman, KY 42050
- Reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
- Marshall County: Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
- Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18
- Christian County: Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St., Pembroke, KY 42266
- Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
- Hickman County: County Cooperative Ext. Services, 329 James H. Phillips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031
- Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
- Hart County: Fairgrounds Building (without a fence), 2184 S. Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY 42765
- Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22
- Logan County: Logan County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, KY 42276
- Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27
- Taylor County: Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
- Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31
- Barren County: Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127
- Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27
- Ohio County: Community Center/Justice Department, 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42347
- Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27
- Marion County: 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033
- Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan..31
- Lyon County: Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee. S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038
- Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31
Five other recovery centers will maintain a fixed schedule. Those locations are:
- Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
- Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
- Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410
FEMA says the hours for all DRCs are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice.