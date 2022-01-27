The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to encourage Dec. 10 tornado outbreak survivors in Kentucky who applied for disaster assistance to keep in touch with the agency to make sure the process says on track.
FEMA says it's important for individuals to update the agency about any changes to their status, especially if their housing situation changes. Applicants are also advised to keep FEMA updated about any changes to insurance and contact information as soon as possible and as often as needed.
Here's how to stay in touch.
Visit any FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. If you've applied, you probably know where the closest one to you is. But if not, you can use FEMA's online DRC locator at fema.gov/drc.
Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Operators are available each day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.
You can also make updates online by logging into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov. Likewise, you can download the FEMA app, which is available in English and Spanish.
No matter how you stay in touch, you're urged to keep the nine-digit number assigned to you handy, because FEMA representatives will need it to update your information.
Additionally, FEMA says anyone who needs assistance accessing a FEMA program or service or a program funded by FEMA can call the Civil Rights Resource Line at 833-285-7448 or email FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.
Remember: The deadline for Kentuckians to apply for FEMA assistance is Feb. 11.