PADUCAH — Many of you are still having a hard time filing for unemployment insurance.
Many of you have told us you're experiencing long wait times when you call, and you can't get through.
The best way to apply for unemployment benefits is through the website kcc.ky.gov. Most questions can be answered there. Apply on the specific date for your last name.
If you can't do that, the second step is to call your regional office. Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said they're working to add more state workers to meet the high demand of calls.
"The unprecedented amount of unemployment insurance claims have taxed our phones and online systems," Coleman said. "As Cabinet Secretary, I want you to know I get how frustrating it is when you have trouble getting through to us. Our team is working diligently to fix the problem that you're having."
Local 6 spoke with a man named James Riddell who said he called the state line more than 300 times in three days. He said he couldn't get a hold of anyone until he called the regional office in Paducah. So, he recommends others do the same.
"You can get through a lot easier. They call you back within probably five or 10 minutes," Riddell said. "Sometimes 15 minutes."
Coleman said there are more than 300 state workers answering calls. Workforce Development Executive Director JT Henderson said by the end of the week, they'll have 1,200.
The Paducah regional unemployment number is 270-575-7000. The Murray unemployment office number is 270-753-3135. The Mayfield number is 270-247-3857.