CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - A fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is being investigated as arson, according to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office.
In a news release Sunday night, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson says a suspect has been taken into custody, and the State Fire Marshal has been called to scene. Deputies with the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office were among multiple crews to respond to the scene on W. Cape Rock Drive at about 9:30 on Sunday night. A picture on their Facebook page shows the church engulfed in flames.
No one was injured during the fire. Dickerson says more information will be released at a later time.